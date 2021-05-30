Bangladesh extends lockdown until June 6

Dhaka Office : The government has extended the ongoing restrictions on public movement by another week till June 6 to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Cabinet Division issued a notice in this regard on Sunday.

The notification signed by Cabinet Division Deputy Secretary Rezaul Islam, said the current restrictions had been extended to midnight on June 6.

On April 14, the government imposed the eight-day ‘strict lockdown’ countrywide following the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Later, the restriction on public movement was extended five times.

The notice on May 23 that extended restrictions on public movement till May 30 allowed inter-district public transports to resume operation at half of their capacities and restaurants to serve customers inside shop.

Almost everything is now open following the health guidelines including mandatory use of face masks.