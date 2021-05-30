British royal Kate gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Duchess of Cambridge has said she is “hugely grateful” after getting her first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

Catherine, 39, shared a photograph of herself being given the vaccine at the Science Museum in London.

On Twitter, she thanked all those who are “playing a part in the rollout”.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Saturday that in the past two weeks more than half of those in their 30s have been vaccinated in the UK.

The duchess is one of more than nearly 39 million people in the UK to have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. More than 24 million people have received their second dose.

Catherine is the latest senior royal to share publicly that she has had the vaccine with her husband getting his first dose earlier this month.