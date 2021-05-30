Financial Express executive editor Shahiduzzaman Khan passes away

Shahiduzzaman Khan, Executive Editor and Chief News Editor of The Financial Express, has died of Covid-19.

He breathed his last at 6:45pm on Sunday at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Dhaka, according to his colleagues.

Shahiduzzaman left behind two sons and a daughter and a host of relatives, friends, and colleagues to mourn his death. His wife died a few years ago.

He was admitted to the hospital on May 7 after with respiratory problems. He later tested Covid-19 positive.

The 71-year-old journalist was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital four days ago as he needed ventilation support.

Since then his health condition had remained unchanged, according to his family.

Shahiduzzaman had been working with the Financial Express since its inception in 1993 as its Executive Editor and News Editor.

After the death of AHM Moazzem Hossain, founder Editor of the daily, in early August 2018, Shahiduzzaman Khan also served as the Acting Editor of the newspaper for a certain period. He also worked for the now defunct The Bangladesh Observer and The Daily Star.

Shahiduzzaman studied English at Dhaka University after he passed HSC from Rajendra College, Faridpur. He also studied at International Institute of Journalism in Berlin, Germany.