More 61 people return to Dhaka from Thailand by special flight

Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok has facilitated repatriation of a group of 61 Bangladeshi, Thai and other foreign nationals from Thailand to Bangladesh by a special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight.

Since outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Embassy of Bangladesh, Bangkok has so far facilitated 14 special flights from Bangkok to Dhaka in coordination with the authorities concerned in Bangladesh and Thailand.

Officers of the Embassy saw the passengers off at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport and extended necessary consularand other assistance for their departure formalities.

The latest flight was arranged on self-payment basis in line with the Bangladesh Government’s commitment to extend all possible assistance and support for repatriation of stranded Bangladeshis abroad.

The Biman Bangladesh flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday, said a media release on Sunday.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Thailand Mohammed Abdul Hye thanked the Thai Government for extending their cooperation in repatriation of the stranded Bangladeshi nationals.