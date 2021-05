Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda said the National Identity Card (NID) service should be entrusted to the Election Commission (EC).

If it goes to another department of the government, it will create complications, the CEC apprehended.

The CEC also expressed his worry that this could undermine the power of the Election Commission.

KM Nurul Huda made the comment while talking to journalists at the office of EC on Sunday.