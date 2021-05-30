UK reports 3,240 more COVID-19 cases, six further deaths

A further 3,240 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the latest figures from the Department for Health.

The figures also state six people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, according to the UK government.

Sunday’s figures bring the UK coronavirus death toll to 127,781.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been more than 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,484,056 coronavirus infections in the UK.

England

In England, there have been 2,621 cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the nation’s total number of infections to 3,913,295 – since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, authorities reported six more deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

England’s coronavirus death toll is at 112,391.

Scotland

Scottish health authorities reported 526 more positive tests in a day, bringing the infection total to 235,421 since the start of the pandemic.

There were no further deaths reported in Scotland, meaning the death toll remains at 7,668.

Wales

In Wales, there were 30 more infections reported. The nation has had a total of 212,702 Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

There were no further deaths reported in Wales, so the death toll remains at 5,569.

Northern Ireland

There were 63 more coronavirus cases reported in Northern Ireland, which has an infection total of 122,638.

No further deaths reported by authorities. The nation has a Covid death toll of 2,153.