Bangladeshi Student wins gold medal in Qatar University

Muhammad Abu Taleb, a graduate of Qatar University, won gold medal for acquiring first place at graduation.

Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani handed over the medal to Bangladeshi student Abu Taleb at the university’s 43rd Convocation ceremony held on Saturday.

Among others, the Qatar Prime Minister, Home Minister were present at the ceremony.

Qatar Emir handed over the gold medals to some 109 students at the programme.

Besides, the university President Hasan Al Dirham provided certificates to 733 students.

Abu Taleb’s village home is in Bangladesh’s Chattogram.