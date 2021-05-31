Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases cross the 8 lakh mark

Daily Covid-19 cases rose to 1,710 and 36 deaths from the virus were reported in last 24 hours

Bangladesh’s confirmed coronavirus cases, on Monday, crossed the 8,00,000 mark.

With an upward trend in daily cases, 1,710 new infections were registered in the last 24 hours while the fatalities rose to 36 in the country.

These additions took the infection tally to 8,00,540 and the death toll to 12,619, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Besides, the positivity rate dropped to 9.42% and the death rate remained unchanged to 1.58% in the preceding 24 hours.