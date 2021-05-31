Local administration can enforce lockdown: Cabinet Secretary

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam has said that the local administration has been asked to enforce lockdown if outbreak of coronavirus infection is noticed there.

He came up with the disclosure while briefing media after cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Monday (May 31).

Earlier, virtual cabinet meeting was held with chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The premier joined the meeting from her official residence ‘Gonobhabon’ and other ministers from the cabinet division.

The cabinet secretary said the health ministry had sent a letter to the cabinet department regarding lockdowns in border districts, adding that all deputy commissioners (DCs), civil surgeons, chairmen or mayors have been asked that if they find any a place harmful, they can do it according to their comfort.

He said the local district administration can declare a lockdown if it wishes. They have been instructed before, for example Chapainawabganj. The suggestion has come from there.

Earlier, Health Minister Zahid Maleque told reporters that the health ministry will recommend a lockdown wherever there is an increase of coronavirus infection. There is a risk of creating a crisis if it is delayed. So lockdown should be enforced so that the infection does not spread across the country.