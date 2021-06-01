Covid cases in Bangladesh surge by 1,765 in a day; 41 new deaths

With the deaths of 41 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Tuesday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 12,660.

During this timeline, 1,765 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 8,02,305.

On Monday, the country saw 1,710 cases and 36 deaths.

Health authorities also reported 1,779 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,42,151, according to data released by the government.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 35,65,896 people globally and infected 17,14,91,205 while 15,38,04,134 made recovery as of today afternoon.