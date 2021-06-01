Mugger snatches planning minister’s cell phone

A snatcher robbed Planning Minister MA Mannan of his mobile phone at capital’s Bijoy Sharani area on Sunday evening.

The mugger snatched phone when the minister was browsing something on his mobile phone while sitting in his car with one of its windows rolled down.

Mannan told the press about the incident following an ECNEC meeting at the Planning Commission in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The policeman pursued the thief but could not catch him, the minister said.

A general diary was filed with Kafrul police station.