Strict Lockdown extended till June 6 in Teknaf upazila, five Rohingya camps

Authorities on Tuesday extended the strict lockdown in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar and five Rohingya camps of Ukhiya in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The existing lockdown will remain in force till June 6, authorities said.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in the region, a 10-day complete lockdown was imposed in Teknaf upazila and in in Ukhiya camps — 2,3,4 and 15 — and Teknaf camp number 24 on May 21.

All activities in these camps were suspended from that day, except emergency services like medicine and food supplies, officials said.