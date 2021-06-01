Traffic-free boost for parts of Brick Lane

Sections of Brick Lane will become traffic-free on certain evenings and all weekend as part of Tower Hamlets Council’s Liveable Streets programme.

The changes will see the famous road closed to traffic on Thursday and Friday between 5.30-11pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11am-11pm. Proposals to restrict traffic at these times to support Brick Lane businesses and make the road safer were supported by a majority of residents, visitors and Brick Lane businesses. The restrictions will be monitored by Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Further measures, as part of the Liveable Streets scheme, include a School Street, which restricts traffic at drop off and pick up times on Underwood Road, Buxton Street and Hunton Street. This will improve air quality and safety for children who attend these schools.

Deal Street will become one-way southbound between Underwood Road and Woodseer Street and 10 new cycle hangers will be installed in the area.

The plans were approved by the council’s Cabinet earlier this week (Wednesday 26 May) and follows a full consultation process with residents, businesses, key groups, and emergency services, lasting 18 months. It is the latest Liveable Streets project that the Council is rolling out to create a safer, cleaner and greener borough.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “Our Liveable Streets proposals will give a boost to Brick Lane by making it a safer, greener and cleaner place. Reducing traffic at peak times will help create a safer and much more enjoyable environment for everyone.

“The changes will help our local businesses bounce back from the effects of Covid-19 restrictions by being able to use more outdoor space and attracting more shoppers and visitors. We will of course monitor the impact and continue to work with those businesses and our residents so we can ensure this jewel in the crown of our borough thrives.”

Work will also begin soon on similar proposals in Old Ford West, which was also approved by the council’s Cabinet. The scheme seeks to reduce the volume and speed of traffic in residential streets, improve safety, air quality and noise pollution and create a healthier environment.

A total of 686 responses were made to the Old Ford West consultation, which gained broad public support, with the majority of all responses saying they were ‘supportive’ or ‘very supportive’ of the proposals.

A number of suggestions by resident groups have been incorporated in the scheme, including signal crossings over Old Ford Road, plus additional cycle parking on Victoria Park Square and Old Ford Road where possible.

Dan Tomlinson, Cabinet Member for Environment and Public Realm, said: “We know that one of the main barriers to people walking and cycling is safety on our busy roads. There’s huge potential to walk and cycle more of our journeys and the low-traffic routes in Brick Lane and Old Ford West will help more pedestrians and cyclists get around our borough safely.

“I’d like to thank residents, schools, businesses and emergency services for all their input – they have played a key role in shaping these final designs for both schemes.”