Waterlogging in Dhaka after 3 hrs rainfall

Due to heavy rainfall from 6am-9am on Tuesday morning, most of the roads and streets of the capital were submerged.

As a result, office-goers and other commuters are facing difficulties in reaching their destinations.

According to the Met Office, 85 millimeters of rain fell in Dhaka from 6am to 9am, causing knee-deep water on the roads.

Mohammad Aftab Uddin, a meteorologist, said, “The capital is likely to receive light to moderate showers on Wednesday too.”

Dhaka dwellers are facing troubles as the rain water in some areas entered inside the gate of the buildings from footpath.

Several areas including Rajarbag, Motijheel, Gulistan, Mouchak, Uttara, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Bashundhara Residential area, Rampura, Khilkhet are flooded by the rain water.

Not only Dhaka, the heavy rain with thunderbolt is continuing some parts of the country and it will be continued.