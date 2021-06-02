Adline Castelino, 3rd runner up at Miss Universe 2021 looks forward to Bollywood

Adline Castelino, 22-year-old Indian model, emerged as the third runnerup at the 69th edition of Miss Universe 2021, held in the US.

It has taken India 20 years since Lara Dutta won the title, to gain a position in the competition which saw 74 participants from across the globe, IANS reported.

One being asked the reason why she might not have won the title, the Kuwait-born model says: “No reason to feel that way, every woman out there gave their best in the limited resources and challenges this year has placed.”

Q: How did it feel to be at the Miss Universe contest?

A: Inexplicable emotions and gratitude for the love and admiration people have showered unconditionally, even during these challenging times people have come forward to express their delight and acknowledged our achievement at Miss Universe.

Q: Is Bollywood the next move?

A: Absolutely yes! Looking forward to meaningful projects that I could contribute to, also at the moment I’m trying to learn more about logistics to be able to start up my agro bussiness.