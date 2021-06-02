Bangladesh reports 34 Covid deaths, 1,988 new cases

With the deaths of 34 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Wednesday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 12,694.

During this timeline, 1,988 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 8,04,293.

Health authorities also reported 1,914 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,44,065, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 509 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 20,390 and tested 20,259.

With this, a total of 59,86,022 samples were tested in the country.

Among 34 deaths, 21 are male and 13 female, the press release said, adding that three were in their 20s, five in their 40s, and eight in their 50s while 19 were above 60 years.

The infection rate is 9.81 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.44 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.51 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.58 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 35,77,430 people globally and infected 17,19,90,506 while 15,45,08,157 made recovery as of today afternoon.