Bhasan char much better than Cox’s Bazar camps: UNHCR delegation

UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, on Wednesday cleared its position regarding protection and assistance towards Rohingyas both in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, saying that they will continue to be present in various places around the country indicating the inclusion of Bhasan Char.

“The government has made a very important investment in Bhasan Char. Bhasan Char is a much better (place than Cox’s Bazar camps),” Raouf Mazou, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, told reporters after their meeting with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen in Dhaka, reports.

He said they are with the government of Bangladesh and they always work with the government. “We’re present in Cox’s Bazar. We’ll continue to be present in various places around the country and will work with the government to ensure assistance to refugees.”

Raouf said anybody may feel isolated in Bhasan Char but they must have economic activities apart from education and healthcare facilities.

Gillian Triggs, the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, said they are here to work and support the government in ensuring the protection of these Rohingyas.

The UNHCR official said that is the mandate from the United Nations, and they do so under that mandate.

“It’s the biggest refugee camp in the world. We fully support the Prime Minister’s (Sheikh Hasina) policy,” Gillian said, adding that the aim is to see repatriation.

Appreciating the Prime Minister’s leadership, she said the UNHCR has been grateful for generous hospitality of Bangladesh for many decades, including a big burden in the last four years. “They should go home.”

On the third country settlement, the UNHCR officials said there is an opportunity for a third country settlement that can be explored — very small numbers — but it is not a long-term solution.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen said they have been trying hard for repatriation of Rohingyas as Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas.

“It’s almost four years,” he said, adding that the UNHCR officials saw the plight of Rohingyas who are very frustrated due to delay in repatriation.

The Foreign Minister urged the UNHCR to give more focus on Rakhine State and take Rohingya leaders to Rakhine to allow them to see the situation there.

Dr Momen said Rohingyas want economic activities and money to live on.

The Foreign Minister said the military government might listen to the UN if much pressure is given resulting in a hope for repatriation.

During the UNHCR senior officials’ visit to Bhasan Char, a large number of Rohingya gathered together and expressed their frustration.

The two senior officials of the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit and saw the Rohingya situation both in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camps and Bhasan Char.

In absence of any progress in repatriation, they expressed desperation to get out of the present situation and requested to consider relocation to a third country, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Rohingyas demanded the UN’s presence in Bhasan Char to ensure facilities such as education, livelihood activities, skill development etc, MoFA said.

They also confirmed to the AHCs that their relocation to Bhasan Char was completely on a voluntary basis.

In recent times, there have been a number of important visits to Bhashan Char, including the visits of the OIC Assistant Secretary General, the 18-member UN team and most recently a group of Ambassadors.

During all these visits, the Rohingyas spontaneously and happily interacted with the visiting guests both in informal and formal settings.

The MoFA said Rohingyas are Myanmar nationals and any arrangement for them in Bangladesh; be it in Cox’s Bazar or in Bhasan Char; is purely on a temporary basis until they return to their country.

The Rohingyas also want to return to their homeland and all including the UNHCR need to work constructively to that end, said the ministry.

The UN is expected to assume their responsibility and operate within their mandate taking into account the ground reality and concerns of the host community, Bangladesh says.

The government of Bangladesh, on its part, is ready to address any realistic needs and concerns of the Rohingyas, said the Foreign Ministry.