By-polls to 3 JS seats on July 14

The Election Commission (EC) will hold by-elections to three parliamentary constituencies on July 14 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

EC Secretary Mohammad Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the election schedule at a press conference at the media center of the EC office in the city’s Agargaon on Wednesday.

According to schedules for by-elections to Sylhet-3, Dhaka-14 and Cumilla-5 constituencies, the deadline for submitting nomination papers is June 15.

Returning officers will examine the papers on June 17, and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 23.

Sylhet-3 seat fell vacant following ruling Awami League MP Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury’s death on March 11, Dhaka-14 following AL MP Aslamul Haque’s death on April 4, and Cumilla-5 after AL MP Abdul Matin Khasru’s death on April 14.