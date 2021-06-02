Digital security case filed against singer Noble

A case has been filed against singer Mainul Ahsan Noble under the Digital Security Act.

Popular lyricist, composer and music director Ethun Babu filed the case with the court of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge Judge As-Shams Jaglul Hossain on Wednesday.

Ethun’s lawyer Faruk Ahmed confirmed the matter to media.

Earlier, the lyricist and composer filed the GD against the singer over defamation charge with Hatirjheel Police Station at 10:00pm (MAY 23).

Sa Re Ga Ma famed singer Noble as he posted a status on his Facebook calling Ethun ‘thief’”.

On May 17, a general diary (GD) was filed with the Kalabagan Police Station in Dhaka by Somoy Media Ltd, seeking necessary action against singer Mainul Ahsan Noble for allegedly threatening Somoy TV journalist Al Kachir.

Noble, who is not new to controversies, has recently come under fire for a series of social media posts trolling iconic musician Faruq Mahfuz Anam James.