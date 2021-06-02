Pfizer vaccine: Inoculation to begin in 7-10 days

Administering Pfizer vaccine will require seven to ten days, said Directorate of General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday.

The diluent which is required to make the vaccine suitable for administering in human body will arrive in Dhaka on June 7. Health workers are now being given training to administer the vaccine.

Officials at the Directorate of General of Health Services (DGHS) on Wednesday said minimum one week would require for administering the vaccine because ‘we will have to receive permission from the Office of DG, Drug Administration to complete the process. “Because of it, we are saying that administering of the vaccine will require 7 to 10 days completing all the processes.’

Though the vaccination centres are yet to be finalised to administer the Pfizer vaccine, the names of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Kurmitola, Sheikh Russel Gastroliver Institute and National Opthalmology Institute have been surfaced to turn into the vaccination centres.

Sources at the DGHS said the centres which have adequate manpower and training would be given final approval.