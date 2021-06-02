Sylhet MC College Rape: HC orders to suspend principal, hostel superintendent

The High Court today directed the authorities concerned to suspend Principal of Murari Chand College in Sylhet Prof Mohammad Saleh Ahmed and hostel superintendent Jiban Krishna Acharaya in seven days for their negligence and failure to save a woman from being gang-raped on the campus in September last year.

The court also asked the law ministry secretary and the vice chancellor and registrar of National University to initiate departmental proceedings against Saleh Ahmed and Jiban Krishna in accordance with law.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah came up with the directive while delivering verdict on a suo muto (voluntary) rule over the gang-rape on Murari Chand College campus in Sylhet on September 25, last year.