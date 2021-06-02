Tower Hamlets Council marks George Floyd anniversary with pledge to become an anti-racist borough



Tower Hamlets Council has stepped up its commitment to make the borough an anti-racist place to live and work by asking high profile organisations in East London to pledge their support to make it a reality by 2025.

Mayor John Biggs was joined by representatives from Barts Health Trust, East London Business Alliance, London Muslim Centre, No Place for Hate forum and Tower Hamlets Community Volunteer Centre at the Town Hall to share ideas on how to achieve an anti-racist workplace.

Today (25 May) also marks the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd who was killed by American police officer, Derek Chauvin. The incident triggered a worldwide protest against racism and police brutality.

His dying words, “I can’t breathe,” became a rallying cry in a wave of street demonstrations against his killing.

Mayor Biggs said: “The shocking killing of George Floyd at the hands of police in the United States has led to a worldwide movement for change. We must take action to ensure we’re all playing our part to fight racism, tackle injustice and press for a fairer society. I’m delighted to be signing this on behalf of Tower Hamlets Council.

“We have made it our priority to be an anti-racist borough by 2025 and want as many of our partners to join us, lead by example and rid our community of racism.”

Cllr Sirajul Islam, statutory deputy mayor and Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Faith and Equalities added: “The pledge is part of Tower Hamlets Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic Inequalities Commission which was set up to take radical steps to dismantle long-standing structural racism.

“The Commission started its work in September 2020 following the Black Lives Matter protests. We have published our findings and now the real work begins in implementing what we have learnt.”