UK records a further 4,330 cases as death toll rises by 12

A further 4,330 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the latest figures from the Department for Health.

The figures also state 12 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, according to the UK government.

The latest figures bring the UK coronavirus death toll to 127,794.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

On Tuesday, the government announced zero Covid deaths for the first time since March 2020.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,494,699 coronavirus infections in the UK.

England

In England, there have been 3,486 cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the nation’s total number of infections to 3,921,939 – since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, authorities reported 11 more deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

England’s coronavirus death toll is at 112,402.

Scotland

Scottish health authorities reported 677 more positive tests in a day, bringing the infection total to 237,066 since the start of the pandemic.

There was one death reported in Scotland, meaning the death toll remains at 7,670.

Wales

In Wales, there were 83 more infections reported. The nation has had a total of 212,879 Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

There were no further deaths reported in Wales, so the death toll remains at 5,569.

Northern Ireland

There were 84 more coronavirus cases reported in Northern Ireland, which has an infection total of 122,815.

No further deaths reported by authorities. The nation has a Covid death toll of 2,153.