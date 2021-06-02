Visiting COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma discusses climate issues with FM Dr Momen

Visiting COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma on Wednesday met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and discussed priority issues on climate front.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, among others, attended the meeting.

Earlier, the State Minister received Sharma at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 09:20am upon his arrival.

He is also scheduled to attend “UK- Bangladesh Climate Partnership Roundtable” at 2pm at Foreign Service Academy before holding a joint briefing at 3pm.

During his engagements in Dhaka, Sharma will discuss shared priorities with Bangladesh which remains a “crucial” partner on the road to COP26.

He is on a two-day visit to strengthen support for UK COP26 climate priorities ahead of hosting the crucial UN climate change summit in Glasgow this November.