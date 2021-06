A seven-day special lockdown has been announced in Naogaon municipality and Niamatpur upazila of the district due to rise of coronavirus or Covid-19 infection.

The decision will be effective from tomorrow (June 3).

Naogaon deputy commissioner Harun-Ur-Rashid came up with this announcement on Wednesday noon.

Fifteen restrictions, including closure of public transport, have been imposed. During lockdown, shops, business establishments, hotel and restaurants will be closed.