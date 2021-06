7-day lockdown imposed in Satkhira from Saturday

The district administration has announced a seven-day lockdown from Saturday in Satkhira district as the coronavirus infection has increased in the district at alarming rate.

The decision was taken at Covid-19 protection committee on Thursday.

District civil surgeon Dr Md Hussain Shafayat, Police superintendent Md Mostafizur Rahman and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Satkhira district reported more than 41 percent of coronavirus detection rate in the last eight days till June 1.