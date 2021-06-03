Angry rickshaw pullers lay siege to Sylhet Nagar Bhaban; several cars vandalised

Several vehicles belonging to the Sylhet City Corporation were vandalised Wednesday afternoon as rickshaw pullers clashed with the municipality staff in front of Nagar Bhaban (City Hall).

A group of rickshaw pullers were demonstrating in front of Nagar Bhaban demanding the authorities return their battery-powered, or electric rickshaws, that had been seized during an SCC drive.

According to witnesses, SCC staff closed the main gate of Nagar Bhaban as agitated rickshaw pullers attempted to get inside.

At one point, the two sides started throwing bricklets at each other. Several cars of SCC were also vandalised during this time.

Kotwali Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) SM Abu Farhad confirmed the incident and said that the situation was brought under control.

“However we are yet to receive any official complaints by either of the parties,” he added.

City mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury said a group of unruly workers vandalised our cars and terrorised the Nagar Bhaban compound today.

“We will lodge an official complaint soon,” he added.