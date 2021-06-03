Cabinet approves proposed national budget for 2021-22 FY

The cabinet on Thursday approved the proposed national budget for the fiscal 2021-22.

The approval was given in a special meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, held at the cabinet room in the Jatiya Sangsad building in the afternoon.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and other cabinet ministers and state ministers concerned were present at the meeting.

The Finance Minister is set to place over Tk 6,03,681 crore national budget today amid the COVID-19 pandemic aiming to expedite economic recovery and bolster the government efforts to save the lives and livelihoods of country’s people.

This will be the 3rd straight budget for incumbent Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal.

It is the country’s 50th national and the Awami League government’s 22nd budget since the country’s independence in 1971.