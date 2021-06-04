Bangladesh records 34 more Covid-19 deaths; positivity rate crosses 10%

Bangladesh has registered 34 more Covid-19 deaths, taking the toll so far to 12,758.

And with 1,887 new Covid-19 cases, the number of total infections has jumped to 807,867.

Meanwhile, another 1,723 patients recovered from the infectious disease in a 24-hour time frame till Friday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the 34 deceased — 20 men and 14 women — nine were from Dhaka Division, six from Chittagong, five each from Rajshahi, Khulna and Rangpur, three from Sylhet and one from Barisal.

Thirty-one of them died at different hospitals across the country while three died at home.

So far, 9,201 men (72.12%) and 3,557 women (27.88%) have died of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

The mortality rate against the total number of cases detected currently stands at 1.58%.

As many as 18,151 samples, including some pending ones, were tested at 509 authorized labs — government and private — across the country and 1,887 new patients were confirmed.

The latest figures showed an infection rate of 10.4%.

To date, 6,021,145 tests have been conducted in the country, leading to an overall infection rate of 13.42%.

Up to this point, 747,758 patients — 92.56% of all infected — have recovered from Covid-19 across the country.

On March 8, 2020, the health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first three cases of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus strain which was later named Sars-CoV-2.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China’s Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed 3,718,849 lives and infected 172,963,233 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer, a reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics.

As many as 155,691,082 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 222 countries and territories across the planet.