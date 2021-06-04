Dhaka, London hopeful of signing climate accord before COP26

Bangladesh and the United Kingdom are planning to sign a “climate accord” before COP26 and expressed optimism for a successful outcome of the COP26 with a possible CVF-COP26 event at Glasgow.

The two countries agreed to work together to put nature at the heart of their climate action, building on the 2020 Leaders’ Pledge for Nature and realising shared commitments towards conservation of biodiversity and ecosystems, as well as those under the Global Ocean Alliance and the Commonwealth Blue Charter.

As founding members of the Adaptation Action Coalition, Bangladesh and the UK renewed their commitment to work together with other Coalition members to accelerate adaptation on the ground with a particular emphasis on promoting locally led climate action, according to a joint statement.

The two countries will do more to avert, minimise, and address Loss and Damage, said the joint statement on climate action between the two countries.