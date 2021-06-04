Highest 16 more Covid patients die at RMCH in 24 hrs

Sixteen patients have died at the corona unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

This is the highest ever single-day Covid-19 deaths in the hospital.

Hospital Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said that 10 of the deceased were Covid-19 positive patients while other six others had virus symptoms.

Of the deceased, nine hailed from Chapainawabganj district while, six from Rajshahi and one hailed from Naogaon district, according to the hospital authorities.

With the fresh deaths, the district’s fatality count has reached 93 people since May 24. Of them, 56 were confirmed Covid patients.

In the past 24 hours, some 32 new patients have been admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 hail from Chapainawabganj, 13 from Rajshahi district, three from Pabna and one from Natore district, said hospital sources.