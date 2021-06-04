Planning minister’s mobile phone snatcher identified

The mugger who had mugged the mobile phone of Planning Minister MA Mannan from Bijoy Sarani signal has been identified by police.

ASM Mahtab Uddin, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Mirpur Division), said police have identified a mugger who had snatched the Planning Minister’s mobile phone. Though the name and address of the mugger have been received, the police are yet to arrest him or recover the device.

“We have identified the mugger who used to sleep beneath the ‘Aeroplane Sculpture’ at the Bijoy Sarani intersection. Operation is goin on to nab him,” he said.

On Sunday (May 30) evening, the planning minister was returning home from the office by his official car. When his car reached the Bijoy Sarani signal, the minister was talking on his phone downing the window glass. At that time, a mugger suddenly appeared and then vanished snatching the mobile phone–an iPhone X–from his hand.

Since the mugging of the minister’s cellphone, police nabbed a dozen of muggers from Bijoy Sarani, Tejgaon, Chandrima Udyan and Kafrul areas and questioned them. But, they could not provide any clue to the police. They claimed that they had no information in their network about the mugging of planning minister’s cellphone.

Police said there was no CCTV camera at the place of occurrence. Footage have been collected from the nearby CCTV cameras. However, police did not find anything unusual examining the footage.

A case was filed with Kafrul Police Station regarding the incident of mugging of Planning Minister’s mobile phone. Sub-inspector GM Faridul Alam is investigating the case.

He said Kafrul police, detective branch and other law enforcing agencies have been working constantly to recover the planning minister’s mobile phone.