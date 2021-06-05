8 more Covid patients die at Rajshahi hospital

Eight more people have died of coronavirus and symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH).

They died within 24 hours from 8:00am Friday to 8:00am Saturday.

RJMCH deputy director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the death information.

He said four out of eight deceased were diagnosed with Covid-19 while four died with Covid symptoms. Of the deceased, five are from Chapainawabganj while three from Rajshahi.

They died while undergoing treatment at ICU and different wards of the RMCH, he said, adding that some 224 patients are undergoing treatment at corona ward till Saturday morning.

A total of 16 patients hospitalised in the last 24 hours. The number of bed at corona ward in the hospital is 232.