Bangladesh records 43 more deaths, 1,447 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The COVID-19 caseload of Bangladesh has surged by 1,447 in a day to 809,314.

Another 43 fatalities were registered in a 24-hour count, taking the toll to 12,801, according to the latest government data released on Saturday, reports bdnews24.com.

The recovery count rose to 749,425 after 1,667 patients overcame the illness through treatment at home and hospital care during that time.

As many as 13,115 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, yielding a positivity rate of 11 per cent.

The latest official figures put the recovery rate at 92.6 per cent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.58 per cent.

Globally, over 172.60 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.71 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.