Hefazat leader Mamunul sent to jail after 18-day remand

Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Huq has been sent to jail after 18-day remand in six seperate cases.

The Hefazat leader was sent to Kashimpur Jail after hearing at the court of Narayanganj senior judicial magistrate Kawsar Alam at 11:00am on Saturday.

Police inspector of Narayanganj court Asaduzzaman confirmed this information to journalist.

Of the six cases against Mamunul Huq, district police filed three, CID two and PBI one case.

Mamunul Huq was taken on three-day remand for the last time on Wednesday in a case filed by PBI.

The court granted a 15-day remand of three-day each in five more cases filed against Mamunul Huq with Siddirganj and Sonargaon police stations on charge of sabotage and rape earlier on May 12.