PM Sheikh Hasina launches National Tree Plantation Campaign

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday inaugurated “National Tree Plantation Campaign-2021” marking the World Environment Day.

She kicked off the campaign by planting saplings at Ganabhaban.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, its Deputy Minister Habibun Nahar, Secretary of the ministry Ziaul Hasan and Prime Minister’s Speech Writer (Secretary) Md. Nazrul Islam were present there, Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary K M Shakhawat Moon told BSS.

This year, the National Tree Plantation Campaign is being celebrated with the theme “Mujibborshe Angikar Kori, Sonar Bangla Sabuj Kori”, aiming to inspire people from all walks of life to fill Bangladesh with greenery in the “Mujib Year”.

However, the World Environment Day is being observed across the world this year with the theme “Ecosystem Restoration” adopted by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

On the occasion, the government expects that the people of the country, especially the young generation, would play a leading role in conserving the ecosystem and biodiversity.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has undertaken various programmes through the Department of Environment (DoE) and the Forest Department to create awareness among the mass people in this regard.

The DoE has taken steps to publish supplements in the national dailies on this day.

Banners and festoons have also been installed in the city’s important places, installations and roads for encouraging people to plant saplings aiming to protect the environment