Bangladeshi among 62 arrested in Malaysia

The Immigration Department in Malaysia has arrested 156 migrant workers including 62 Bangladeshis in an integrated operation at an illegal settlement in Cyberjaya city.

Among the detained persons, 62 are Bangladeshi, 42 Indonesian, 20 Nepali, 29 Burmese, one Pakistani and one Indian.

The raid on the settlement around 11 pm (local time) on Sunday, which has access to water and electricity supply through illegal connections, was carried out in collaboration with other enforcement agencies including the police, Civil Defence Force and National Registration Department, after three months of intelligence gathering.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said they checked a total of 202 immigrants including 12 women and two children, and detained 156 of them as they did not have valid travel and identification documents.

The detained were taken to the department’s screening centre in Putrajaya for further action.

“This illegal settlement has the potential of spreading Covid-19 infections as it fails to comply with the stipulated standard operating procedures under the movement control order (MCO), ” he said.