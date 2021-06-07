Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 1,970 in a day; another 30 die

With the deaths of 30 more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Monday, Bangladesh’s Covid-19 death count now stands at 12,869.

During this timeline, 1,970 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 8,12,960.

On Sunday, the country saw 38 Covid deaths and 43 the day before yesterday.

Health authorities also reported 1,918 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,53,240, according to data released by the government.

In the last 24 hours, 17,169 samples were tested across the country where 1,970 were found positive for the virus.

Among the 30 deaths, 19 were male and 11 female. Of them three were between 31-40 years old, three within 41-50, two between 51-60 and 22 were above 60 years old.

The infection rate is 11.47 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the total positivity rate stands at 13.40 percent.

So far, the recovery rate is 92.65 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.58 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s Covid-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 37,44,596 people globally and infected 17,40,70,388 while 15,70,91,861 made recovery as of today afternoon.