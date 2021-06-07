Ben White replaces injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in England squad for Euro

Ben White has been called into England’s squad for the European Championship to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 23-year-old Brighton defender made his England debut after coming off the bench in a 1-0 win over Austria last Wednesday. He started alongside Tyrone Mings in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Romania in England’s last warm-up before the tournament.

Everton defender Ben Godfrey and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse were other options to replace Alexander-Arnold in the 26-man squad after being part of Gareth Southgate’s larger group.

England’s first game at the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament is on Sunday against Croatia.