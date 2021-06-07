Hefazat forms new committee, excluding Mamunul

Hefazat-e-Islam has announced its new committee, excluding some of its recent ‘controversial’ leaders.

Junayed Babunagari has been again made the ameer of the organisation while Nurul Islam Jihadi the secretary general.

Nurul Islam announced the 33-member committee on Monday from a madrasa in the capital’s Khilgaon area.

Hefazat-e-Islam’s late supreme leader Shah Ahmad Shafi’s son Md Yusuf has been made assistant secretary general.

Some leaders, including its joint secretary general Mamunul Haque, organising secretary Azizul Haque, have been excluded from the new one.

The previous committee was dissolved on April 25 amid some controversies and criticism. Hours after, a new Hefazat committee was formed under the leadership of Babunagari.

Many top Hefazat leaders have been arrested so far over the protests and violence orchestrated by the organisation’s supporters and activists across the country against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit.

At least 77 cases have been filed against Hefazat men over clashes and vandalism where more than 69,000 people have been accused.