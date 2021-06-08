Bangladesh and Austria sign Air Services Agreement

The Air Services Agreement (ASA) between Bangladesh and Austria has been signed in Vienna on Monday.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Austria Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Ambassador Andreas Riecken from the Austrian Ministry of European & International Affairs signed the Agreement on behalf of their respective countries.

The ASA between Bangladesh and Austria is expected not only to boost the aviation business for the two countries, but also to increase the business-to-business and people-to-people connectivity.

It is hoped that the Agreement will help turn Vienna into a regional hub for Central, Eastern and Northern European countries including Scandinavia, thanks to its unique location, for transportation of goods and passengers between Bangladesh and the region.

In particular, both the countries expect that this Agreement will expedite the process of passenger and cargo flights to and from Dhaka in near future and expand business opportunities between the two countries.