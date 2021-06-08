Bangladesh elected 76th UNGA Session Vice President

Bangladesh has been elected as Vice President for the upcoming 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly from the Asia Pacific Region for one year term beginning from September 2021.

The election was held at the United Nations General Assembly Monday where Bangladesh was elected unanimously.

Along with Bangladesh, Kuwait, Lao People’s Democratic Republic and the Philippines have also been elected as Vice Presidents from the Asia Pacific Region.

“Bangladesh is a flag bearer of multilateralism and believes in the leadership of the UN in addressing the complex challenges facing the current world.

Bangladesh maintains principled and constructive position in various global discourses in the field of development, peace and security and human rights.

The election demonstrates the trust that the international community reposes on Bangladesh in the multilateral fora” said Ambassador Rabab Fatima, the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN after the election.

H.E. Abdulla Shahid, the Foreign Minister of Maldives has been elected President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The 76th session of the UN general assembly would be of particular significance as the world recovers from the COVID 19 pandemic and its multidimensional impacts.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), consists of all the 193 Member States, and serves as the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the UN Charter.

It meets under its president in annual sessions, generally starts from September, at UN headquarters in New York.

It may be mentioned that Bangladesh last time served as Vice President during the 71st session in 2016-2017.