Bangladesh reported 44 more Covid-19 deaths, 2,322 new cases

Bangladesh reported 44 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8:00am, taking the country’s death toll to 12,913.

Meanwhile, 2,322 more people were infected with Covid-19 in the period, which took the case count to 815,282.

The current positivity rate is 12.12 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.40 percent.

A total of 19,165 samples were tested in 510 labs across the country in 24 hours (till 8am today).

At least 1,918 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours .

The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,55,302 and the recovery rate at 92.64 percent.