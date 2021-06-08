I haven’t get back my mobile phone yet: Planning Minister M A Mannan

Planning Minister M A Mannan, whose mobile phone was snatched from his hand on board his official car, has said he has not yet received his cellphone.

“However, police said they have identified the mugger who snatched my mobile phone. I hope that I will get it soon,” he said responding to a question of a reporter at a press conference following the meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday afternoon.

On May 30 last, the Planning Minister iPhone was snatched by a mugger from his hand when his car was waiting in a traffic signal at Bijoy Sarani.

Asked whether he had received his mobile phone, the Planning Minister said: “No, I haven’t received it yet. But, I have received some information. Police have succeeded to identify the person who snatched my mobile phone.

They also received his address. Now, they are chasing him. He has certainly gone into hiding. I believe that I will get my cellphone back. We have that technology [to detect him]. I’m hospeful.”