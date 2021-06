A three-year-old girl drowned in a pond at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibazar district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Habiba was the daughter of Halim Mia, a resident of Uttar Alepur village under the upazila.

Locals said Habiba was playing at the courtyard this afternoon. At one stage, she slipped into the pond while her relatives were unaware of it.

After searching, they found the floating body on water and recovered it