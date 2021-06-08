There will be no vaccine crisis in the country: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary and also Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said there will be no vaccine crisis in the country as the government is trying to collect coronavirus vaccine from various countries of the world.

He made the comment while addressing a event at Awami League central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Tuesday.

Obaidul Quader took part in the event physically, says media report.

He said the government has taken proper initiative to address corona crisis although the BNP criticised the government on tackling of coronavirus and vaccine crisis.

The BNP is unnecessarily criticising instead of praising good initiative of the government. But they are not beside the countrymen during this tough time, the AL general secretary alleged.