UK reports further 6,048 more COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

A further 6,048 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the latest figures from the UK government.

The figures also state 13 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of the end of Monday, according to the Department for Health.

Tuesday’s figures bring the UK coronavirus death toll to 127,854.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been more than 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,528,442 coronavirus infections in the UK.

The latest figures come as new advice from the UK government states, residents in Lancashire and Greater Manchester should “minimise travel” in response to the growing number of cases of the Delta Covid variant.

The UK government advice also said where possible, people in Lancashire and Greater Manchester should meet outside and keep two metres apart from those they don’t live with.

Here’s how the Covid situation looks across the four nations:

England

In England, there have been 5,250 cases reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the nation’s total number of infections to 3,950,123.

Local authorities also reported 13 more deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

England’s coronavirus death toll is at 112,453.

Scotland

Scottish health authorities reported 695 more positive tests in a day, bringing the infection total to 241,864 since the start of the pandemic.

There were no further deaths reported for the second consecutive day, meaning the death toll remains at 7,677.

Wales

In Wales, there were 22 more infections reported. The nation has had a total of 213,188 Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

No Covid deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, so the death toll remains at 5,570.

Northern Ireland

There were 81 more coronavirus cases reported in Northern Ireland, which has an infection total of 123,267.

Meanwhile, there were no further deaths reported by authorities. The nation has a Covid death toll of 2,154.