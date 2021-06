36 more die of Covid, 2,537 get infected in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has registered 36 deaths from Covid-19 in the 24 hours to Wednesday morning.

With the latest development, the total number of deaths reached 12,949 in the country.

With 2,537 people testing positive over the same period, the number of total infections rose to 817,819.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the latest figures on Covid-19 in the country with a press release on Wednesday.