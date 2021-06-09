Adamdighi UNO who fined goat finally transferred

Bogura’s Adamdighi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Seema Sharmin who drew widespread criticism by imposing fine on a goat for consuming flower trees on the upazila office premises has been transferred.

In an order, the Ministry of Public Administration transferred her to the National Local Government Institute in Dhaka.

A letter was sent to the Ministry of Local Government on Tuesday regarding the transfer of Seema Sharmin.

Ziaul Haque, deputy commissioner of Bogura, confirmed her transfer, saying they received a letter in this regard on Tuesday.

“The UNO has been transferred to the Local Government Division. A letter regarding her transfer came on Tuesday. It can be called regular transfer,” said the DC.

On May 17, UNO Seema Sharmin ordered to detain a goat of Sahara Khatun, wife of Zillur Rahman who live near the dukbunglow adjacent to the upazila premises, for eating the leaves of a flower tree. Receiving her order, the security guards detained the goat.

When the owner Sahara Khatun went there to fetch her goat, she was asked to pay the fine of Tk 2,000 first. She was told that her goat was fined Tk 2,000 by a mobile court on charge of eating the leaves of a flower tree.

Being failed to pay the fine, the poor woman requested to let the animal go but the UNO did not pay any heed to her plea.

Nine days later, allegations were surfaced against the UNO that the goat was sold out without informing its owner to realise the fine.

Following the incident, the news went viral and drew a huge public outcry on social media platforms.

In the face of strong criticism, the UNO retreated from her stance and paid the fine to the goat owner at her own.

Speaking in favour of her stance, UNO Seema Sharmin told media that the goat had been eating up the flowering trees despite repeated warning to its owner.

As the woman did not pay any heed to the warning, the goat was fined Tk 2,000 through mobile court.