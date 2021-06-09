NEWHAM COUNCIL JOINS THE LETS TALK LONELINESS CAMPAIGN FOR LONELINESS AWARNESS WEEK 2021

Newham Council is joining the Let’s Talk Loneliness Campaign to mark Loneliness Awareness Week between 14 and 18 June 2021.

The week aims to raise awareness of loneliness and encourages people to speak openly about it. After a year of lockdowns, social distancing, and restrictions, more of us are experiencing loneliness than ever before. This can have a great impact on our wellbeing.

Stigma around loneliness can lead to further isolation so this year the Council, through the Let’s Talk Loneliness Campaign is offering residents information on how to recognise loneliness, where to find help; and tips on how to feel more connected during the awareness week and beyond.

We are encouraging residents to start and continue the conversation by sharing your ideas and tips on how to stay connected using the hashtags #NewhamConnected and #LetsTalkLoneliness

During Loneliness Awareness Week, have you thought about:

• Keeping in touch with those around you. This might be a phone call you have been meaning to make, a visit to someone you not seen in a while or why not send a letter or card to let someone know you’re thinking of them.

• Setting a routine – try one of the many free groups or activities in the borough, such as walking groups, book clubs, community gardens or fitness classes.

During Loneliness Awareness Week we have highlighted a range of free sessions to try if you are ready to make that first step. Visit www.newham.gov.uk/CNLW for more information or speak to your Community Neighbourhood Link Worker.

• Reaching out – if you or someone you know is feeling lonely you can talk to your local Community Neighbourhood Link Worker who can call or visit you to talk about how you’re feeling and offer advice, support and information on how to stay connected and healthy. To learn more visit www.newham.gov.uk/CNLW

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali, Cabinet Member for Adults and Health said: “Now more than ever it is so important to look out for yourselves and your neighbours. With the pandemic, I’ve no doubt that the incidence of loneliness and isolation has increased significantly. Sometimes just having a chat with someone or hearing a friendly voice can do you the world of good. I encourage anyone who is feeling lonely to not suffer in silence and to reach to those around you.”

Founder of Loneliness Awareness week Amy Perrin said:

“People rarely talk about loneliness, despite it being a very common feeling. When people do talk about loneliness, it’s often in negative terms – something that is ‘suffered from’ or perhaps to say; ‘I admit it, I’m lonely. Our wish is to change this habit of loneliness being seen as a negative, weak or hopeless thing. Though it can be an uncomfortable feeling, with the right support it can be temporary and can in fact be framed positively – a blank canvas on which currently lonely individuals can fill their lives with new friends, new conversations and new experiences.”